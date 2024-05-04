PM floats idea for Liverpool- Manchester United match in Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met with former Liverpool players Michael Owen, Steve McManaman, and Robbie Fowler on Friday (May 3) at Government House as part of their visit to Bangkok for the “Living Legends: THE KOP DNA II” event, running from May 3-5.

During the meeting, Srettha discussed the potential of hosting a match between English Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United in Thailand to bolster the country’s status as a regional event hub. He expressed ambitions to make 2025 a landmark year for Thai tourism, starting with major programs such as this high-profile football match, potentially scheduled during the European winter to draw maximum international attention.







Srettha highlighted the substantial following both clubs have in Thailand, suggesting that such an event would be well-received. Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharong also noted the football stars’ appreciation for Thai attractions and local cuisine, mentioning their willingness to help promote Thailand through football.

Thailand previously hosted Manchester United and Liverpool in 2022, the first such match in Asia. Manchester United emerged victorious with a 4-0 score. (NNT)















































