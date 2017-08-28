First wine of the year celebrated at Austrian ‘Heurigen’ festival

Austrians celebrated the first wine of the year at a musical charity fundraiser at the Thai Garden Resort.

Newly appointed Austrian Consul General Gerhard Gotz and his wife Eufrosia were the guests of honor at the Aug. 10 “heurigen abend” event also attended by Austrian Honorary Consul General Rudolf Hofer, German Bundestag member Thomas Stritzl, and Thai Austrian Society (TAS) president Gottfried Auer.

“Heurigen” means young wine from the first grape harvest of the year and takes place in Vienna, Austria’s eastern Burgenland state and the Wachau Valley. Food and drink were plentiful, though, at this unique Thailand event.

Traditionally, music at such events is violin and zither, but accommodations had to be made for the Thai location and the Thai Austrian Society flew in Tiroler Festtags Blaeser, a group of seven “strappers” from Tyrol. Gerrit Niehaus owner of the Thai Garden Resort kindly hosted them during their stay in Pattaya.

The hotel also didn’t charge an admission for the event, only asking that 250 guests pay for the hotel’s normal 399-baht buffet.

Proudly waiving an Austrian flag, Elfi Seitz accompanied by two lovely little girls in Dirndl-dresses led the musicians into the festival grounds.

In addition to the Austrian band, eight children from the Child Protection & Development Center performed a “bandltanz” dance before the charity raffle.

Outgoing Austrian Ambassador Enno Drofenik donated five sets of Swarovski jewelry and 25,000 baht in tickets were sold, with proceeds going to the Human Help Network Thailand. HHN Director Radchada Chomjinda also donated 40 tickets to upcoming concert at the Pattaya Orphanage as door prizes.