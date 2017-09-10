Walking St. businesses told to pay up for sewage-management system

Eight months after being cited for improper wastewater management, 101 Walking Street businesses were told they will have to foot part of the bill to install a new sewage system under the nightlife strip.

Deputy City Manager Sutham Petchkhet met with business owners, executives from Enrich Instrument Co. and Sanitation Department officials Aug. 31 at Pattaya School No. 8 where parameters of the planned sewage-management system were outlined.

Sutham said city hall will contribute 31.5 million baht to the project, but every business owner also will face expenses to connect their businesses to it.

How much each business will pay currently is unknown and will vary depending on the type of venue, he said.

All the business owners agreed in concept to the plan, but said more specifics need to be disclosed. The deputy mayor said more meetings will be held before the project goes forward.

Once approved, construction is expected to take six months.

The meeting comes eight months after 101 bars, restaurants and other businesses were cited for inadequate or nonexistent sewage systems. At least one business was releasing untreated sewage directly into the ocean.