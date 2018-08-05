Vendors optimistic about Pattaya Beach rebuild

Beach vendors love how the rebuilding of Pattaya Beach is proceeding, confident it will draw more tourists, and customers, once completed.

About 400 meters of the 2,700-meter beachfront has been restored and widened to 35 meters with new sand from a Gulf of Thailand island. The project is expected to be completed by year-end.

Beach chair vendor Patnet Chiewkit said she thinks the beach is now much more beautiful. She said the disruption from the rehabilitation has been minimal.

Another chair and umbrella renter, Somruay Pakdeewong, was working on Pattaya Beach back when it was truly beautiful and undamaged by erosion and tourism. But since the 1980s, when he first began work, the beach has eroded to as little as three meters wide.

He’s happy to see the government work to restore the landmark and feels the restored beach will mean more business for him.