Unlit construction zone creates deathtrap at highways 36-7 interchange

Motorists say roadwork to widen Highway 36 in Kratinglai has created a deathtrap where large holes and drop-offs are invisible in the dark.

Highway workers removed streetlights around the work zone at the Highway 36-Highway 7 interchange in Pong, which is being widened to six lanes. The highway on both sides has been dug up, but is badly marked and, at night, the meter-deep trenches can’t be seen.

About seven kilometers of roadway are being rebuilt with work expected to continue through December.

Commuters are calling on the Highway Department to immediately install lights and better signage to prevent accidents.