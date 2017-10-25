SRT unwraps environmental report on Pattaya-airports rail line

State Railway of Thailand officials took the wraps off their preliminary environmental report on the proposed high-speed train line linking Pattaya with the region’s three main airports.

Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong chaired the second public hearing on the rail line Oct. 17 at the Asia Pattaya Hotel.

Project manager Saiyan Eemsomboon and environmental specialist Jitlada Damrongsukij summarized studies on the environment and construction plans for the 200 people attending.

They pointed out that during the four years of construction, water will be sprayed around work zones to keep dust down and, once operational, soundproof barriers will be erected to protect homes from train noise.

The planned route calls for a standard-gauge set of tracks to run from Don Mueang International Airport to the terminus of the existing Airport Rail Link in Makkhasan, Bang­kok to Suvarnabhumi International Airport and through Chachoengsao and Chonburi to Pattaya, U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport and Rayong.

The 10 planned stations also include the Bangkok Subway’s Bang Sue station and Sriracha. Only stations at U-Tapao and Suvarnabhumi will be underground.

The 200-billion-baht project, if approved, would begin in 2018 and open in 2023 with an estimated 104,000 people using the route each day, including 65,630 at Suvarnabhumi.