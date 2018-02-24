Smoking ban PR effort moves to Pattaya Beach

Pattaya officials will kick off their Pattaya Beach anti-smoking campaign today with a parade down Beach Road.

Deputy City Manager, legal chief Sretapol Boon­sawat and Thanet Manoi, director of the Marine and Coastal Resources Management Office met Feb. 13 with public health workers, tourist police and other city departments to outline the public-relations effort to get people to adhere to Thailand’s ban on smoking on the beach.

The ban took effect Feb. 1. Until now, Pattaya officials had concentrated their efforts to publicize the ban to Jomtien Beach. Having declared victory there, the city is moving to Pattaya and Naklua beaches to educate both beach-goers and vendors about the ban and its penalties.

The Feb. 23 parade, scheduled for 3:30-5 p.m. on Beach Road, will be the first salvo in publicizing the legal restriction on smoking as well as its health hazards. A beach cleanup also is planned.

In Dongtan Beach, city officials ran near-weekly events, ranging from yoga classes to aerobics. Similar events are now anticipated for Pattaya and Naklua. Meanwhile, municipal officers are instructing beach vendors to help enforce the ban on their customers.