Israeli tourist abandoned by deceitful motorbike taxi in Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police swiftly responded to a distress call from concerned citizens reporting a foreign national in a state of distress found sitting by the roadside, seemingly lost and confused, at the J intersection on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip district on May 13.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, tourist police escorted Mr. Albert Mahlev, an 81-year-old Israeli national, to their headquarters in Pattaya for further assistance and investigation. Given Mahlev’s limited English proficiency, arrangements were made to secure a translator to aid communication and gather pertinent details.







Mahlev recounted a troubling encounter with a motorcycle taxi driver, explaining that he had hired the taxi for a sightseeing trip from Soi Buakhao in Pattaya but was instead abandoned at the J intersection on Sukhumvit Road near Sattahip. To add insult to injury, the thieving motorbike taxi also stole his mobile phone.









Tourist police are currently verifying the accuracy of Mahlev’s account, with plans to facilitate the formal filing of a report at Sattahip Police Station against the deceitful motorcycle taxi driver.

Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, Superintendent of the Tourist Police, pledged relentless efforts to apprehend the responsible motorcycle taxi driver and ensure justice prevails. He emphasized, “Such incidents not only tarnish the reputation of Pattaya as a tourist destination but also pose a threat to the safety and well-being of visitors.”





































