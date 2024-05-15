Venus clam harvesting sustains livelihoods and culture in Pattaya communities

PATTAYA, Thailand – The shores of Naklua and Krating Lai Beach in Banglamung District comes alive with activity as local residents and factory workers engage in the time-honoured tradition of harvesting Venus clams. This daily ritual not only sustains livelihoods but also preserves cultural heritage in coastal communities.

As the tide recedes, revealing the sandy seabed, an impressive number of 60-100 men, women, and children flock to the beaches each day. Armed with baskets and tools, they embark on the task of unearthing the prized Venus clams buried beneath approximately 5-6 centimetres of sand. The allure of these shellfish, fetching around 35 baht per kilogram or 100 baht for 3 kilograms, drives this bustling enterprise, with harvested clams being sold or consumed locally.







One of the seasoned harvesters, Ms. Nid Suksan, 56, exemplifies the dedication of those involved in this traditional practice. Starting from 8 a.m. each day, Ms. Nid gathers an impressive average of 30-40 kilograms of clams. For her and countless others, clam harvesting is not just a means of earning a living; it’s a deeply ingrained part of their coastal communities, providing essential income and sustenance for their families.

A fervent clam collector emphasized, “Beyond its economic significance, clam harvesting showcases the resilience and resourcefulness of local communities. It highlights the intricate interdependence between humans and the coastal environment, where tradition meets sustainability. This continuation of age-old practices not only bolsters the local economy but also preserves cultural heritage and strengthens community bonds, underscoring its enduring importance in coastal regions.”











































