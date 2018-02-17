Sattahip fishing boats checked for IUU compliance

PATTAYA – Laks Wojananwach from the Agriculture Ministry and top Fisheries Department officials inspected two Sattahip ports to ensure boats are complying with the country’s regulations against potential illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing practices.

Royal Thai Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Pichet Thanasret escorted Laks and fisheries chief Arunchai Phutcharoen on their tours of the Coordinating Center for Combatting Illegal Fishing in Bang Saray and the Kanasrinuwat fishing pier in Samae San Feb. 8.

The inspections were the first of 2018, but the latest in nearly two years of action to bring Thailand’s fishing industry in line with European Union standards. The EU threatened in 2015 to ban all Thai seafood imports if it didn’t register all fishing boats, ban certain equipment, prohibit illegal aliens from working boats, and end slavery.

The officials checked licenses and boat registrations and that vessel monitoring systems were installed. They also checked nets and other equipment to ensure the boats were in compliance with fisheries laws.

All of the boats in port that day were found to be legal with officials declaring there were few improvements needed.

Orders were given to the Marine Department to continue to enforce standards and ensure that all boats remain legal, hire crews legally and obey time and area limitations.

Arunchai said inspections showed that Thai fishing boats are meeting standards.