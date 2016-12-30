Police conclude foreign diver ‘in great spirit’ slit own throat

Police have ruled that a foreign scuba diver found with his throat slit off Koh Larn died of a suicide after obtaining a supposed goodbye message sent electronically to his wife.

American Frank Thomas Kech, 52, was found tied to a concrete pile about 500 meters off Samae Beach on the resort island Dec. 16. A backpack was found near the body.

Police initially could not identify the man and suspected he may have died of foul play. However, his wife Koi, who was in the South at the time, produced for police a note sent to her via the Line messaging app that appeared to be a goodbye letter from her husband.

In the message, he said it was “time to fulfill my life dream of moving on” and says goodbye, adding that he transferred money to her bank account for her to move on and “find someone who can make your dreams come true”.

The supposed suicide victim wrote he was leaving “in great mind, body and spirit”.

He also added that she should tell his family in the U.S. that he is on a journey around the world and won’t be able to contact them for a while. Additional details included the whereabouts of the key to the safe that contains valuables and her wedding ring in their room.

Police have concluded those were Kech’s last words and have closed the case as a suicide.