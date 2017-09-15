PEA confident rain won’t delay Central Road dig

The Provincial Electricity Authority has vowed that heavy rains won’t delay its work on Central Road to relocate power and utility lines underground as rainy season reaches its climax.

The PEA project moved into its fourth phase this week, which saw part of the road dug up and closed near Big C Extra. The signal at the busy intersection with Soi Paniadchang was turned off and many feared that heavy rain this month would slow the work, prolonging traffic pain.

But Thanu Surachaisikawith, head of the PEA’s electric distribution construction section, said the utility already had prepared for the eventuality of downpours and the project remains on schedule.

He said a pump was installed in the area to remove water from the covered hole workers dug, but PEA also got a break from the topography as Central Road is sloped slightly at that point, sending water downhill to the beach.

Thanu predicted that rain throughout this month and next will not delay the big dig and the project will be completed by Oct. 31 as scheduled.