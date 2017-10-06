Pattaya, Wong Amat beach vendors briefed on new rules

PATTAYA – Chair and umbrella operators on Pattaya and Wong Amat beaches were given formal notice of regulatory changes and told to obtain licenses to sell food and drinks.

Maj. Gen. Popanan Lueng­panuwat, acting for the National Council for Peace and Order, briefed the 118 Pattaya and 18 Wong Amat vendors Sept. 27.

Under the new rules, operators are limited to renting only one 9-by-7-meter plot, forbidden from transferring their franchise to children and relatives, subjected to bidding for their franchise every year, required to put out chairs only on request, and barred from cooking on the beach.

Each section can have 24 chairs and 20 umbrellas. The government has given each operator 18 earth-toned umbrellas and encouraged to use those to give the beach a uniform look.

They were told what to do next and how to get properly registered to continue their businesses. Each registered operator also will be given a license to sell beverages and food, but no alcohol.