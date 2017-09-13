Pattaya, National Security Agency team up on transnational crime

Pattaya has joined up with the National Security Agency to enhance its efforts against transnational crime.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri met Aug. 24 with Teerasak Jathupong from the NSA’s Chonburi office and Kajadpai Burutpat, president of the Security Association of Thailand, to trade information on the current state of transnational crime in the province.

The project aims to keep all involved notified of activities taking place and the current situation in Thailand regarding transitional crime. Methods were demonstrated on how to strengthen the network and prevent such crimes.

More than 100 businesses in attendance were asked to be the “eyes and ears” of security authorities in spotting foreign criminals.

The NSA said a public-private network is the best way to cut down on the number of foreign fugitives who hide out in Pattaya. Specifically targeted are hotels, guest houses and providers of other accommodation.

For more information, contact the National Security Agency or at 038-275-034 ext. 30421.