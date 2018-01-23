Pattaya to increase checks on Jomtien masseuses

Pattaya will step up checks on Jomtien Beach masseuses following reports that foreigners were masquerading as qualified therapists.

Pattaya legal chief Sretapol Boonsawat, an advisor to the Jomtien Massage Club, said migrant workers from neighboring countries were found to be purchasing the official colored uniforms and going to work on Dongtan and Jomtien beaches despite not having been formally trained.

He said authorities will increase inspections to ensure all masseuses are registered and have certificates proving their qualifications.

He said the vendors also will be drug tested and customers surveyed to ensure that masseuses are not overcharging.

Currently there are 185 masseurs on Dongtan Beach in blue shorts and 180 on Jomtien Beach wearing pink shirts.