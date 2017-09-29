Pattaya halts construction of Savana Sands after 2nd crane collapse

Pattaya ordered a halt to construction of a Jomtien Beach condominium project after a crane collapse damaged two neighboring homes.

Mayor Anan Charoen­chasri issued the order barring further work on the twin-tower Savana Sands by contractor Worakit Co. Sept. 18, two days after the accident at the Soi Wat Boonkanchanaram building site.

The crane attached to the 24-story tower broke into pieces amid a thunderstorm, raining steel down on the roofs of two houses on Soi Ya Yuan. No one was injured, but both homes were heavily damaged.

Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong ordered homeowners Siriporn Deenan, 32, and Somchart Chartwanitkul, 52, to evacuate until the crane was stabilized and the area was safe to return to. Siriporn said her roof was damaged while Somchart said four sections of his house were demolished by the falling crane parts.

Worakit representatives accepted responsibility for the accident and said they would fully compensate the homeowners. However, Siriporn’s husband, Chu­chart, said this was the second accident of its type in the past two years and the “compensation” offered by Worakit last time was insufficient.

The homeowner said they fixed the damage to his house, the roof repair was not done properly and workers access his and other homes without permission, prompting him to file a police report.

Wat Boonkanchanaram Community President Sujin Nongyai presented Anan with an official letter of complaint from all the residents, complaining that Worakit has dropped rocks, scrap, metal and other objects on homes and created enormous amounts of dust from the project during its three years of construction, which he claimed had no safety precautions in place.

He said no barriers ever have been erected on either the 20- or 24-story tower and no standards put in place to prevent accidents, such as the crane mishaps.

Anan said all work on Savana Sands will be stopped until Worakit puts necessary safety precautions in place and passes an inspection to ensure it is meeting all construction standards.