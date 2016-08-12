Pattaya gets OK to demolish Big Buddha Hill shrine

Pattaya has won permission to demolish Wang Sam Sien shrine on Big Buddha Hill in a court case dating back three years.

Acting Mayor Chanapong Sriviset said the Supreme Administrative Court upheld a lower court’s verdict against Mahakitpaisan Foundation for building the shrine on public land.

The acting mayor and city legal chief Sretapol Boonsawat led a delegation of Pattaya workers to the area for inspection July 28 ahead of work to take back the land.

Chanapong Pattaya received rights to the Department of Defense land from the Royal Thai Navy. After the rights were transferred, Pattaya improved the landscaping. However, Mahakitpaisan built Wang Sam Sien there in 2013.

During the inspection, city officials found various structures built for visitor recreation and to pay respects to deities on the five-rai parcel.

Officials also considered keeping the shrine open, as it was popular with tourists.