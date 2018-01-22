Pattaya focuses on HIV prevention for Valentine’s event

Pattaya will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a parade and public-relations campaign focused on preventing HIV infections.

Deputy Mayor Vichien Pongpanit chaired a Jan. 4 meeting with public health workers, AIDS activities and tourism officials to prepare for the Feb. 14 events.

The plan is to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS prevention on the international “day of love”. Participants will hand out flyers and parade along Beach Road for their cause.

Local businesses will participate in the parade with other activities and musical performances hosted at Central Festival Pattaya Beach, including information on same-sex and safe-sex promotions. The mall also will offer discounted marriage packages for lovebirds.

The campaign emphasizes safe sex and providing needed information on ways to remain healthy.

By joining hands with hospitals, social workers, health professionals and city officials, they believe that a campaign on HIV/AIDS prevention is necessary on Valentine’s Day and will help reduce putting people at risk.