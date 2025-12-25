American tourist hurt in Pattaya sidewalk fall, left without help as medical bills soar

PATTAYA, Thailand — A 77-year-old American aircraft engineer has been left seriously injured and bedridden after tripping on an unstable sidewalk under construction in central Pattaya, raising renewed concerns over pedestrian safety and accountability in the city.

The incident involves Mr. Grant Rencher Price, an American national who has now been confined to his room and unable to walk following the accident. According to Mr. Grant, the incident occurred at around 4:00 PM on December 9 while he was walking along Pattaya Second Road (North Pattaya) near a cabaret show building.







Mr. Grant said that while waiting for his partner, who had gone for a traditional Thai massage nearby, he decided to take a short walk along the sidewalk. Although the pavement appeared normal, a square concrete slab reportedly flipped under his foot, causing him to fall heavily.

As a result of the fall, Mr. Grant sustained a head injury, a broken right arm, and a fractured left knee. His medical expenses have already exceeded 600,000 baht, and doctors say he will require at least three more months of treatment and recovery, during which he is unable to work or move independently.



Mr. Grant, who works as an aircraft engineer in Saudi Arabia, said his partner later contacted Pattaya City officials to seek assistance. However, he claims the city declined responsibility and referred the matter to the construction contractor. The contractor allegedly visited only once, bringing a gift basket, and told him they were merely a low-level employee with no authority to help further.

“Fifteen days have passed, and no government agency has come to check on me or discuss medical support,” Mr. Grant said. “Only the contractor came — with a basket.”

He added that beyond medical bills, he is now facing ongoing accommodation costs and loss of income, and hopes relevant authorities — whether Pattaya City or the contractor — will at least take responsibility for medical expenses.





Mr. Grant also expressed concern about Pattaya’s image as a global tourist destination, stressing that construction zones should be clearly marked with warning signs to prevent accidents.

“I’ve been coming to Pattaya for nearly 30 years because I love this city,” he said. “It has everything. But accidents like this hurt both people and the city’s reputation.”

Mr. Grant has since filed a police report at Pattaya City Police Station, and is awaiting further action.



































