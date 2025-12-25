Pattaya officials seize unlicensed beach chair rentals to protect public space

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya City officials have stepped up enforcement along Pattaya Beach, seizing mats and chairs rented to tourists without permission as part of efforts to keep the city’s main beachfront orderly and accessible.

On December 24, Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Officers carried out inspections after receiving complaints that operators were renting mats and beach chairs without authorization. Officials said the activity violated municipal regulations by occupying public space and conducting commercial business on the beach without approval.







During the operation, unlicensed rental equipment was confiscated and transported to the Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Center, where the items will be held pending legal proceedings and fines under municipal law.

City officials emphasized that Pattaya Beach is a shared public area and should not be monopolized for private profit. They urged vendors and operators to comply with regulations designed to maintain fair access and a pleasant environment for both residents and visitors.

The enforcement follows growing public concern, with residents and tourists reporting that unregulated rentals have expanded across popular beach zones, including Jomtien, causing congestion and obstructing public use of the beach.



Public reaction to the operation was largely supportive, with many calling for consistent enforcement to improve order along the coastline. Some commenters also urged authorities to address other unlicensed activities on the beach, including food vendors such as squid sellers, which they say continue to occupy public areas and disrupt the beach experience.

Pattaya City reaffirmed its commitment to regular inspections and encouraged the public to help by reporting violations directly to City Hall via the 1337 hotline, allowing officials to respond more efficiently and maintain a clean, fair, and welcoming beachfront.



































