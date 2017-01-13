Oversized traffic tickets real, must be paid, police say

Contrary to online speculation, the oversized traffic tickets handed out in Pattaya on New Year’s Eve are real and must be paid.

Social media was abuzz with claims that fake cops were passing out fake tickets in front of the Highway Department on Sukhumvit Road or that real cops were playing a New Year’s prank on motorists.

That turned out to be a lot of wishful thinking by reckless drivers and traffic scofflaws when top Traffic Police officers confirmed the A4-sized tickets were real and made it clear the recipients were a hazard on the roads.

The tickets were handed out at a checkpoint set up on Sukhumvit to check for weapons, drugs, drunk drivers and other offenders on New Year’s Eve. While well-intentioned, the poorly placed dragnet exacerbated an already bad traffic jam.

Checkpoint commander Pol. Cap. Siroj Ruenrerng said the A4-size tickets were brainchild of the Traffic Police Division, which wanted to make it easier for drivers to understand what they did wrong.

Each sheet contained traffic laws and a list of infractions. Those violated are ticked off by an officer. The sheet also carried official government logos.

The offenses listed included the common infractions, such as not wearing a helmet or seat belt, driving against traffic, drink driving and more.