Pickup truck loses control, knocks down three power poles in Pattaya, paralyzing traffic

PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic was brought to a standstill late Saturday night after a pickup truck lost control on a curve and crashed into multiple power poles, knocking them down and blocking a road in Pattaya.

The accident occurred at 10:36 p.m. on January 11, inside Soi Peniad Chang near the entrance to Soi 2 in north Pattaya. Pattaya City Police were alerted to a vehicle that had veered off the road and struck high-voltage power poles, causing them to collapse across the roadway.







Police coordinated with the Pattaya Electricity Authority and Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation before rushing to the scene. Upon arrival, officers found three high-voltage power poles snapped and lying across the road, with electrical and communication cables hanging dangerously low. Road signs were also damaged.

Authorities immediately closed the road to all traffic due to leaking electrical current, resulting in severe traffic congestion in the area.

Beneath the fallen poles, officers discovered the pickup truck involved—a bronze Toyota Sport Rider with Bangkok license plates—badly damaged. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Pathomphon Thonglor, appeared disoriented and showed signs of possible intoxication. Although officers repeatedly instructed him to move away from the vehicle due to the risk of electrocution, he continued to linger near the wreck. He was not injured.

A witness, 21-year-old delivery rider Thanatharn Yenphukhao, said he saw the pickup truck speeding before losing control on the curve and crashing into the power poles, causing sparks to fly before the poles gradually collapsed across the road. He immediately contacted emergency services.





The driver later told police he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, causing him to lose control and hit the poles.

Police investigator Pol. Maj. Col. Chanan Kesornbua said the driver was taken into custody for an alcohol breath test, and CCTV footage from the area will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.



































