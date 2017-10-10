Norwegian impaled on steel fence

A Norwegian man was injured when he impaled his arm on a steel fence when he slipped in the rain.

Paramedics took several minutes to cut through the spires on the fence surrounding Wing Tore’s Chok­chai Village home in Sattahip.

The 68-year-old was in terrible pain as he was transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center for treatment.

His wife told medics he slipped on wet pavement during the rain and tried to break his fall by grabbing the fence, but the pointed top of the posts pierced his arm.