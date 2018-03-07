North Road ‘big dig’ underway

The Provincial Electricity Authority has begun burying power lines on North Road.

PEA Pattaya director Niruth Charoenchob and Mayor Anan Charoenchasri were on hand when the first jackhammer hit the ground near the Dolphin Roundabout Feb. 19.

Work is expected to finish by the end of May.

Anan said the city checked up on the contractors while they escorted equipment and machinery to the site to make sure they weren’t holding up traffic.

Also, some utility posts had to be removed for the works. He also urged drivers not to park along North Road and obstruct work crews.

Following the model it used on Central Road last year, the utility’s contractor, Burapa Technical Engineering Co., will close 200 meters of one lane going each direction on North Road.

Barriers will be set up and lights at night to avoid accidents.

The 230-million-baht North Road project is the next phase in a 3-billion-baht overhaul of Pattaya’s electrical system, part of the PEA’s 11.7-billion-baht upgrade of its infrastructure in Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Nakhon Ratchasima by 2021.