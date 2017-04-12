Nongprue Municipality opens Songkran service point

The Mayor of Nongprue municipality Dr. Mai Chainit has kick started a safety campaign for Songkran along with officials from various government agencies, councilors, members of the Civilian Volunteer Defense, and the head of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Officers.

The Mayor said that due to the massive increase of cars on the road, this often led to road accidents, therefore the municipality has started a project by setting up a service point, suggesting public relations to provide comfort and a place to rest, these services are 24 hours a day.

There will also be another 2 service points, one at Sukhunvit Road South Pattaya Big C at the Pattaya Police Station, and in front of the Banglamung Police Station on Sukhumvit road to also provide service to the public during the Songkran holidays.