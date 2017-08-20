Navy cleans garbage-strewn Had Tien Beach

More than 100 sailors cleaned Had Tien Beach after a tidal wave of garbage washed ashore.

Rear Adm. Eagarat Prom­lumpag, commander of the Air and Coastal Defense Command, led the squad to the Sattahip shoreline Aug. 8 to pick up trash scattered over a kilometer of sand.

Eagarat said the tide of trash washes ashore each year during the rainy season. Much of it floats down the coast from Bangkok, but some comes from local communities and ships at sea, he said.

He said the navy is committed to keeping the beach clean, both for image and health reasons.