Long Live His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun

July 28 2017 marks the 65th Royal Anniversary of the Birth of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, King Rama X. All of us at the Pattaya Mail Media Group would like to join the Kingdom of Thailand in humbly extending our loyal greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the King in celebration of the auspicious occasion of His Royal Birthday. (Photo courtesy Bureau of the Royal Household)
