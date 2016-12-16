Khao Talo tackles soi dog problem

Public Health Department veterinarians were out in the Khao Talo Community to help control the stray dog population with free sterilizations.

Dr. Kongkal Kedkosol took the lead at the Nov. 25 outreach hosted by neighborhood President Somkiat Dejpaiboon.

Street dogs live in various places in the Khao Talo area, their aggressive behavior, barking and waste causing problems to residents.

In addition to sterilization, the city also is taking dogs off the streets, but solicited donations of dog food from area residents.

Those wishing to contribute food – not cash – can call 089-936-8701.