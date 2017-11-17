International Fleet Review 2017 underway

RTN hosts International Fleet Review 2017

The Royal Thai Navy is hosting the International Fleet Review 2017 in and around Pattaya Bay to mark ASEAN’s 50th anniversary since its founding. As of Nov. 13, 26 modern warships and 10,000 crew members and representatives from 40 countries were expected to join the historic fleet showcase in Pattaya Bay from 13 – 22 November.

The 10-day event will also include naval and air exhibitions, military parades and the Royal Thai Navy marching band performing along Pattaya Beach Road.

On Sunday, November 19th, crews from the International Fleet will join the International City Parade as well as other land activities provided by the Pattaya City Council.

On Monday, November 20th, the Prime Minister of Thailand will preside over and review the International Fleet.

The scheduling of this event is coordinated to coincide with other activities including the Air Race I World Cup Thailand 2017, the 4th Ship Technology for the Next decade, the International Dragon Boat Racing, among others.

Navies from countries outside of ASEAN were also invited to participate in the celebration.