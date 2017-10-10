Inmates moved to new Chonburi Central Prison

Chonburi – Inmates of Chonburi Central Prison have been transported to the province’s new central penitentiary located in Baan Bueng district.

Chonburi Governor Pakkaratorn Thianchai oversaw the transfer ceremony following the Department of Corrections approval of the establishment of a new central prison for Chonburi province. The former central prison is to be converted into a women’s prison and the facility will serve as the site for a new Chonburi city shrine.

The Baan Bueng location, which is the new Central Prison of Chonburi, was recently announced in the Royal Gazette, officially declaring it as a correctional facility.

Chonburi Central Prison houses a total 5,735 inmates. Previously 5,338 had been relocated to the new facility. The latest ceremony was to conclude the move and transport the final group of 397 inmates. The process was aided by the 14th Military Circle, the 21st Infantry Royal Guard, Chonburi Reserves Command, Provincial Police Region 2, Highway Police, the Dhamma Rasamee Maneerat Rescue Foundation and officials from the Department of Corrections.