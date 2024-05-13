Thailand ready to host ‘6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games’ in Bangkok and Pattaya this November

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the opening ceremony of the 43rd OCA General Assembly at InterContinental Hotel on 11 May 2024, held to provide updates on the hosting of the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in Bangkok and Pattaya in November this year. The Meeting was attended by representatives from 45 countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs delivered his remarks, reiterating that Thailand is ready to host the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. Furthermore, Thailand is also pleased that the OCA will be opening an office in the country, which will promote a closer tie between Thailand and the OCA and complement the government’s policy to elevate Thailand as a regional hub for a number of industries, including sports industry.







On this occasion, the Foreign Minister also met with Mr. Raja Randhit Singh, Acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia, to emphasize Thailand’s readiness to host the above-mentioned Games and discussed ways to enhance the potential of Thailand’s sports industry. (MFA)









































