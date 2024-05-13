Rain with thunderstorms and strong winds continues in Pattaya and Koh Larn

The Department of Meteorology reported that temperatures in Thailand are rising, with hot weather prevailing in some areas of the northern region. Rain with thunderstorms and strong winds continues in parts of the north and central regions. Meanwhile, the southern region experiences thunderstorms.

The Meteorological Department’s 24-hour weather forecast predicts that low-pressure systems due to the heat covering the upper part of Thailand, combined with weakening high-pressure areas or cool air masses covering the upper part of Thailand, will cause temperatures to rise. This results in hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday and extreme heat in some areas of the northern region. East and southeast winds cover the lower northern region, northeastern region, central region, and eastern region, maintaining thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas of the north and central regions. People in the upper part of Thailand are advised to be cautious of the dangers of thunderstorms and strong winds during this period.







As for the eastern and southeastern winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, they bring thunderstorms to the southern region. Boaters should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Air quality: Thailand is experiencing minimal accumulation of dust/smog due to rainfall in many areas and good air circulation.







Northern Region: Hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday, with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area and some areas experiencing strong winds. Most areas, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun, will have temperatures ranging from 22-27 degrees Celsius in the morning and 34-41 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. West-southwest winds with speeds of 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region: Hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday, with thunderstorms covering 60% of the area. Most areas, including Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani, will have temperatures ranging from 24-26 degrees Celsius in the morning and 34-37 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. West winds with speeds of 10-20 km/h.

Central Region: Hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday, with thunderstorms covering 30% of the area and some areas experiencing strong winds. Most areas, including Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, and Nakhon Pathom, will have temperatures ranging from 25-27 degrees Celsius in the morning and 36-38 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. South winds with speeds of 10-20 km/h.









Eastern Region: Hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday, with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area. Most areas, including Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, will have temperatures ranging from 25-27 degrees Celsius in the morning and 34-38 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. East-southeast winds with speeds of 15-30 km/h. High waves of approximately 1 meter in areas with thunderstorms exceeding 1 meter.

Southern Region (eastern coast): Hot weather during midday, with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area. Most areas, including Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat, will have temperatures ranging from 23-27 degrees Celsius in the morning and 34-37 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. East-southeast winds with speeds of 15-30 km/h. High waves of approximately 1 meter in areas with thunderstorms exceeding 1 meter.









Southern Region (western coast): Hot weather during midday, with thunderstorms covering 60% of the area. Most areas, including Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun, will have temperatures ranging from 24-26 degrees Celsius in the morning and 34-37 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. East winds with speeds of 15-30 km/h. High waves of approximately 1 meter in areas with thunderstorms exceeding 1 meter.

Bangkok and Metropolitan Area: Hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday, with thunderstorms covering 20% of the area. Temperatures ranging from 26-28 degrees Celsius in the morning and 35-38 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. South winds with speeds of 10-20 km/h.





































