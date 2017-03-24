Hearings on Takhiantia factory zone open

Public hearings began for a new industrial estate proposed for unused farmland in Takhiantia.

Banglamung District Assistant Chief Chatchai Sriphoaon chaired the March 14 hearing on the Rojana Industrial Park, which seeks to open the factory zone in cooperation with the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand on 843 rai of land in the sub-district.

The agenda for the first hearing included an explanation of the project’s scope, results of an environmental study and presentation of the draft environmental impact report. The public also was invited to comment on the project.

The feedback will be included in development of the final environmental report.

Rojana Industrial Park would be built on unused land originally intended to grow tapioca, pineapple, eucalyptus and other crops.

Businesses targeted for the factory district would be those from the Board of Investment’s list, including agriculture and agricultural products, metal products, electronics and utility service providers or supporting industries.