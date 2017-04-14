Garage owner’s pet wonderfully boar-ing

Dogs and cats were too pedestrian for the owner of an East Pattaya motorcycle garage who decided to raise a wild boar as a pet instead.

Budtri Pomtavon, 50, said her pig Chokun is now more than four years old and weighs 200 kilograms. She bought him in Phayao Province as a piglet and fell in love at first sight.

She said the boar is smart and also clean, as it gets regular showers and doesn’t like rooting in the mud.

Chokun sleeps in the house and often dines on human food, such as bread, milk and even candy. She said the boar has a huge appetite and never seems to get full.