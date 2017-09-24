Dolphin Roundabout replacement shelved

The removal of the Dolphin Roundabout has been put on hold following public opposition.

Pattaya Mayor Anan Charoen­chasri said at a Sept. 12 city council meeting that more studies must be completed before any move is made to replace the landmark roundabout and its iconic statue of dolphins with a four-way intersection with traffic lights.

The “more study” delays – Pattaya’s usual catchphrase for shelving something indefinitely – marks a victory for critics of the project who pointed out that properly managed roundabouts are more efficient at traffic management than intersections, as well as those who wanted to preserve the landmark for history.

In other business, the council approved 2.9 million more baht for another contractor to demolish South Pattaya’s Boutique Hotel, and another 43.5 million baht for routine city works projects, such as vehicle purchases, painting, maintenance, and school equipment.