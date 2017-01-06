Chonburi practices disaster response

Firemen, medics, police and soldiers drilled for multiple emergencies at Chonburi’s Disaster Prevention Day.

Deputy Gov. Chawalit Saeng-Uthai presided over the Dec. 26 drills outside Chonburi City Hall.

The Cabinet in 2005 designated the day after Christmas as Disaster Prevention Day and all provinces undertake emergency-preparedness drills before launching campaigns to cut road deaths during the “seven dangerous days” of the New Year’s holiday.

Siwakorn Buapong, head of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, said the campaign aims to raise awareness of road hazards to prevent casualties through Jan. 4. This also includes natural disaster response, how to act and handle such situations.

At the drill, fire trucks were present to conduct life-like fire disasters as well as evacuations from high-rise buildings. Lessons were given on proper fire extinguisher and equipment use.

Additionally, a group of medics from the Queen Savang Vadhana Hospital in Sriracha demonstrated how to treat patients affected by various disasters or those in road accidents.

Chawalit said New Year’s Eve is considered the busiest time of the year when people are traveling to spend time with their families and it is also holiday season for people from other countries to escape the cold.

Therefore, the risks of accidents and disasters are considered high and local authorities must practice regularly in case of real-life disasters and urge residents to follow safety regulations. (CPRD)