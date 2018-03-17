Chonburi declared ‘red zone’ for rabies

Chonburi has been declared a “red zone” for rabies following a recent outbreak.

The Department of Livestock Development said March 7 that the province is one of 13 where the disease is running rampant. The others are Rayong, Chachoengsao, Buriram, Chiang Rai, Nan, Roi Et, Samut Prakan, Songkhla, Si Saket, Surin, Tak and Ubon Ratchathani.

Forty-two provinces have been declared “yellow zones” with just 20 free of the disease.

Three deaths have been recorded this year in Chonburi – in Ban Bung, Bo Thong and Muang districts.

Health officials blamed unvaccinated pets and strays as the main vector for spread of the disease.

Veterinarian Surapong Wongsutawat said Pattaya has no estimate on what percentage of stray animals are infected with rabies. However, he noted, there have been no reports of fatalities in the city.

He said animal disease control units are currently on the move and are visiting all communities and he urged people to take advantage of the free vaccinations. About 80 visits are done each year.