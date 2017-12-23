After Chang flap, PBTA seeks new beach umbrella sponsors

The Pattaya Business & Tourism Association is inviting businesses to put their logos on beach umbrellas and chairs.

PBTA President Ekasit Ngampichet said any firm is free to submit a bid to advertise any product – except for alcoholic beverages – on city beach equipment.

The invite comes after Pattaya’s controversial acceptance of Chang-branded umbrellas and chairs from Thai Beverage Co. Critics accused city officials of breaking the law by advertising Chang beer. City officials, happy to get free umbrellas, claimed it was Chang drinking water, not beer, being touted.

Ekasit said any future donors of branded umbrellas and chairs would have to be free of any connection to alcohol.

Vendors themselves will be able to choose whether to purchase their own equipment in specific colors, or accept sponsored chairs.

If any company would like to advertise their products, they can contact the PBTA and become a sponsor. Costs are less than 100,000 baht per section.