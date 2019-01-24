Burapha University to become lead provider of personnel to the EEC

Chonburi – Burapha University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Human Resource Development Committee to produce needed personnel for the special zone.

Representing Burapha University, Dr. Sanoh Unakul, chaired the signing of the MOU between acting Burapha University Director Dr. Somnuek Theerakulpisut and EEC Secretary-General Dr. Kanit Saengsuphan. The university has now committed to adapting its courses to produce personnel for the EEC, which is being developed by the government to energize the Thai economy.

The institute was chosen as it is located within the EEC in Chonburi province and already provides courses relevant to the corridor’s ten targeted industries. The university features programs spanning automotive engineering, electronics and food processing.

Burapha University is to become the lead provider of human resources for the EEC and will hold training sessions alongside full courses. It will receive support from the committee.