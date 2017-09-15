Boutique Hotel demolishers smashing nearby homes, motorbikes too

Workers demolishing South Pattaya’s Boutique Hotel seem intent on demolishing neighboring homes and motorbikes as well.

Under the gun to finish the job, careless contractors are smashing up the derelict hotel on Soi VC with little regard for where cement chunks, bricks, metal or anything else falls.

Debris has smashed onto roofs, damaged business and broken several cars and motorbikes. When confronted by angry property owners, workers put on their best “who, me?” look.

A 23-year-old student identified only as Patcharaporn said she heard cement crash onto her home at night and called police to tackle the problem. Not surprisingly, none of the laborers were around by the time officers appeared.

Representatives from the contractor have denied any responsibility.

Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech said no one has been injured – yet – but pedestrians have been warned to avoid the area. He said authorities are asking property owners with damage to come forward and that the contractor will be held responsible for up to 10,000 baht in compensation.

Destruction of the Boutique has been ongoing sporadically for most of the year after Pattaya finally forced its rogue owner to comply with multiple demolition orders for illegally adding floors to the hotel.