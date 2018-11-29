Army sending men, equipment to support UN S. Sudan mission

The Royal Thai Army sent logistics equipment to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Maj. Gen. Thitichai Tienthong, deputy director of joint operations, oversaw the loading of 120 vehicles, 14 trailers, 19 breakbulk carriers and other equipment and parts into 74 containers at the Sattahip Naval Base.

The equipment from Thai Horizontal Military Engineering Co. and the army’s engineering division in Ratchaburi was arranged for transport to Juba, South Sudan by Scan Global Logistic Co. The shipment was scheduled to leave port Nov. 25 and arrive Dec. 17.

Thitichai said the decision to support the mission was made by the Cabinet on Oct. 17. A total of 273 Thai military advisors will be sent to assist with the equipment and mission between Dec. 1 and Jan. 8.