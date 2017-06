Two transvestites have been arrested for allegedly pickpocketing an Australian tourist on Walking Street.

Ronnarit Kamprao, 32, and Plakat Sonjan, 26, were captured with a wallet containing 2,900 baht owned by Robert Jarid, 21.

Jarid called for help after being pickpocketed on the nightlife strip and motorcycle taxi driver Thanaphat Wataya, 51, ran down the thieves as they were trying to flit away in high heels.