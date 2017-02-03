An unforgettable offer?

Dear Hillary,

I am looking for a nice woman to live with me. I’m 65, a pensioner but comfortably off, so she will live nicely, without too many money hassles. I am looking for someone who is honest who will look after me when I get older. Where do I advertise to find this woman? What about you Hillary?

Greg

Dear Greg,

You sound like a sweet and gentle guy, whose offer should be snapped up immediately. Thank you for the thought, but it’s not me. I’m looking for someone to take care of me, not the other way round. If you put a notice on the board outside Foodland, your phone will never stop ringing. Get them to reply to a P.O. Box is best. Lots of luck.