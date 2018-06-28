Food lovers set for a feast at Thai Eat Art Gastronomy festival

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s aim of creating a wide variety of attractions is focusing this month on culture and cuisine with the ‘Thai-Eat-Art-Gastronomy’ festival, set to be held in Bangsaen, Chonburi from June 29 – July 1.

The event will showcase traditional Thai cuisine to the world while providing a cultural experience to visitors and give insights into how the local foodstuffs are created and sourced.

Over 100 booths will be available at Laem Taen in Bangsaen for visitors to fully indulge in traditional Thai goods from all around the region. Five regions will have their own quota of food-stalls offering a range of tasty goods while more with 60 local shops and vendors will be invited for the occasion to display their goods and products.

This exhibition of gastronomy tourism will offer visitors a better insight into the art of Thai food and culture and the activity zone, with Thai traditional music showcased and played, will host live cooking stations with experienced chefs offering tips and advice on food creation.

It promises to be an opportunity not to be missed for those interested in the food, culture and tradition of Thailand all encompassed in one big event. The Thai-Eat-Art-Gastronomy is expected to attract a good number of tourists.

For more information check Thai Eat Art Gastronomy on Facebook or call TAT Pattaya on 038 482 750 or the TAT Hotline at 1672.