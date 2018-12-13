Visitors wear traditional Thai attire at Winter’s End festival

Bangkok – Visitors are dressing in traditional Thai clothing to visit this year’s Love and Warmth at Winter’s End festival in Bangkok.

The winter fair, at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Suea Pa, features the country’s iconic art and cultural displays such as royal barges, the Aisawan Dhipaya Asana Pavilion, an exhibition of Kings Rama I-IX, works by the Office of Traditional Arts, royal delicacies and local menus from the country’s 4 regions.

One of the food stall owners, Punika Saengsomboon , said she is selling shrimp dishes from Phatthalung, ranging from charcoal grilling, salt baking to Tom Yum soup. She’s also selling a local Khanom Chin menu, in addition to other desserts and treats.

Meanwhile, Chanidapa Chokcharoen from Chaiyaphum arrived with her fellow villagers, dressed in the province’s traditional attire, to showcase the unique designs from her hometown.

Visitors can also rent traditional Thai clothing for 250 baht at vendors No. 904 in Sanam Suea Pa and the Royal Plaza. Cars can be parked at Dusit Zoo, Nnanglerng Horse Tracks, the old lottery office and the National Stadium. Motorcycles can park at Wat Benchamabophit. A shuttle bus service will be available at all parking lots. Those who wish to use public transportation can board buses at the North & North Eastern Bus Terminal at Chatuchak Park, the Victory Monument, Wongwian Yai, Hua Lamphong Station and the National Stadium, starting at 9:00am.