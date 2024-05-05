Ride the KiHa 183 train to explore Thailand

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has introduced a program of KiHa 183 train trips between May and June 2024. The KiHa is a refurbished Japanese train that is used by SRT for special tours.

The program is composed of 14 trips on nine routes. The trips provide a variety of activities, including visits to spiritual “power spots,” natural attractions, and shopping. There are both one-day trips and overnight trips. Here are some examples:







– Chon Buri trip, an overnight trip on 11-12 May;

– Chachoengsao trips, one-day trips on 18 and 19 May;

– Phetchaburi trip, an overnight trip on 25-26 May;

– Lopburi trips, one-day trips on 1 and 2 June;

– Prachinburi trips, one-day trips on 15 and 16 June;

– Prachuap Khiri Khan trip, an overnight trip on 22-23 June.









The full program can be downloaded in the form of an e-book via https://online.fliphtml5.com/ctvfc/smrm/#p=21. Reservations can be made at train stations nationwide or via the D-Ticket System: www.dticket.railway.co.th. More information is available through SRT hotline 1690. (PRD)





































