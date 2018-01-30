U-Tapao Airport welcomes Qatar Airways

Rayong – Thailand’s U-Tapao International Airport has welcomed a new Qatar Airway direct flight to and from Doha.

Officials at U-Tapao airport and the Rayong provincial administration welcomed Flight QR828 on Monday. It carried 254 passengers on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the first flight operated by Qatar Airways to arrive at the airport. The flight also carried the Thai Ambassador to Qatar and the Asia-Pacific division of Qatar Airways.

Qater Airways operates 35 flights in Bangkok, 14 in Phuket, and four in Chiang Mai on a weekly basis, as well as one flight per day in Krabi. U-Tapao airport will now operate four flights per week.

U-Tapao International Airport is a prominent part of the Eastern Economic Corridor, which the government is developing to accommodate increased tourism and business activity in the eastern region.