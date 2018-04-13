Songkran is Baaaack!

By Warapun Jaikusol
The annual Songkran festival, which heralds the traditional beginning of the Thai New Year, has begun throughout the country. Once again, officials down here on the coast are calling for a more cultural approach to what has turned into 10 days of water splashing fun for some and madness for others. The “official” 5-day holiday began Thursday, April 12 and runs through Monday, April 16, when most banks and government offices will be closed. Many currency exchange booths, however, will remain open. Locally, the wet and wild celebrations are supposed to take place a week later, on April 18 in Naklua and April 19 in Pattaya. But we all know this doesn’t happen, no matter who’s in charge. Note: Next week on April 19, Beach Road Pattaya will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Beach Road will be closed April 19

Beach Road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 19 for the finale of Pattaya’s Songkran celebration.

Deputy Mayor Vichien Pongpanit said at an April 4 planning meeting that the epicenter for Pattaya’s annual “wan lai” water-throwing melee will become a walking street for the day, with tens of thousands of people expected to celebrate the Thai New Year along the shoreline.

Sidestreets leading to Beach Road will be open, but blocked at the seaside end. Second Road will be as normal, but likely gridlocked like nearly all of Pattaya’s streets that day.

Police and support volunteers will be stationed around the party zone to keep things from getting too rowdy and lend aid to those overcome with partying.

