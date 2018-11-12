Heavy rains trigger flooding in Chumphon, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Thailand – The southern provinces of Chumphon and Prachuap Khiri Khan are being battered by a heavy inundation triggered by days of rainfall.

The overflowing Chumphon Canal has flooded 2 kilometers of Phet Kasem Road in Chumphon province. The floodwater was last measured at 80 centimeters deep as small vehicles were forced to take an alternative route.

According to an official report, a total of seven districts of Chumphon are inundated – they are Lang Suan, Thung Tako, Sawi, Pathio, Muang, Tha Sae, and Lamae. Meanwhile, a total of 1,204 households are in need of assistance.

The provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office and the army are evacuating people in flooded areas to safer locations. Water pumping machines have been installed and survival kits are being distributed.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan province, four districts are reportedly submerged by floodwaters. Chang Raek Bridge has been forced to close to traffic temporarily. Local residents are being advised to stay vigilant including those living in areas that are not prone to flooding.