Dusit Thani College inks MICE internships deal

Dusit Thani College signed an agreement with Thai Exhibition Association to offer students more hands-on experience and training in the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions field.

Rector Sakda Kanjanawan inked the deal with TEA President Talun Theng July 20 at the vocational school along with the institution’s MICE Management program, Adithep Kampangseree.

Under the agreement, TEA will facilitate internships for undergraduate students, offering up to 2,000 hours of practical training in companies in the convention and business meetings industry.

Sakda said students will have the opportunity to join the involved companies as employees upon graduation.